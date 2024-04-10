Baltimore mayor outlines city's role in recovery from Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott laid out the city's role in the recovery from the Key Bridge collapse.

The mayor's new action plan includes direct support for the families of the six construction workers on the bridge who were killed, plus a wage subsidy program for businesses impacted by the closure of the Port of Baltimore.

The plan also includes assistance to port workers that will help with rent and utility payments.

"We have worked consistently since day one to offer every resource at our disposal to support both the families who lost loved ones in this unthinkable tragedy, and to the families who rely on the port to support themselves and their loved ones," Mayor Scott said. "From President Biden and our federal partners to Governor Moore and every state agency to my counterparts in Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County – we have all worked in partnership to put forward a comprehensive, collaborative, and effective response to the Key Bridge collapse."

"The action plan we're releasing today is about compiling the ongoing work, expanding the areas within the City of Baltimore's purview, and making it as accessible as possible for impacted residents. We will continue to confront this crisis, and whatever it brings, the same way we've done from the beginning – by doing it together."

You can read that full action plan here.