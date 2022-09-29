Watch CBS News
Baltimore karate teacher charged with sex crimes of minors for more than a decade

BALTIMORE - A karate teacher who was previously contracted with the Baltimore City Public Schools was arrested on sexual abuse charges of minors.

Police said 56-year-old Stephen Kenion, an ex-contractual karate teacher with the school district, has been accused of having multiple intimate relationships with minors dating back to 2009.

Police said Kenion used his position as a karate instructor to "gain the trust of vulnerable young girls."

Kenion has been charged with perverted practices, second-degree Rape, numerous counts of second-degree assault and various sex offenses.

Detectives believe that Kenion there are more young girls he preyed on, and hope they will come forward. 

Anyone who has information or has previously been victimized by Kenion is asked to call police at 410-396-2076.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

September 29, 2022

