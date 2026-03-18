City, state leaders discuss Baltimore residents' safety concerns: "These conversations help"

State's Attorney Ivan Bates led a community meeting in Baltimore on Wednesday focused on addressing public safety concerns. Among the topics were issues with smoke shops and juvenile crime.

The town hall, held at Digital Harbor High School, drew neighbors who said they no longer feel safe in their communities, with some considering leaving altogether.

"Right now, my house is on the market because of what we've experienced in this community," said Jennifer, a Federal Hill resident. "We've had four homicides in 15 months around Cross Street Market."

Residents spoke directly with Bates, District 13 Councilman Antonio Glover, and leaders from the Maryland Alcohol, Tobacco and Cannabis Commission (ATCC) and the Department of Juvenile Services.

Some shared personal experiences with crime in their neighborhoods.

"I had five kids throw a brick at me through my living room window when my son was four months old," Jennifer said.

Addressing juvenile crime concerns

While Baltimore City has seen a historic decrease in overall crime, officials acknowledged juvenile crime remains a major concern.

Last month, three teens were arrested after allegedly hitting a Baltimore police officer with a stolen car near West Lombard Street. The parent of the 14-year-old driver was also charged in the case.

"These conversations help us decide where we need to go," said Betsy Fox Tolentino, secretary of the Department of Juvenile Services (DJS). "We're seeing progress, we're seeing really good indicators, but we're not there yet."

Troubles with the city's smoke shops

Residents also raised concerns about smoke shops illegally selling THC products and the activity surrounding those businesses.

"There's a lot more going on than just vapes and marijuana and whatnot," one neighbor said.

ATCC Executive Director Jeffrey Kelly said the state has stepped up enforcement after closing a loophole in 2025 that banned smoke shops from selling THC products, particularly those marketed to children.

"We're here now. We have, we think, the tools to start making a difference," Kelly said. "I'm going to ask you to give us information that guides us in the right direction."

Working to resolve safety concerns

Bates said his office is working with local and state partners to address residents' concerns.

"We're working with our partners up here and making sure our neighborhoods are for our families and our children and for the community," Bates said.

The issue of smoke shops is expected to be discussed again at a Baltimore City Council meeting Thursday night.

City officials report there are at least 1,200 smoke shops in Baltimore, with the highest concentration in low-income areas.