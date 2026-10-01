Baltimore Inspector General withdraws contempt motion after records access restored

Baltimore's Office of Inspector General has withdrawn its motion for contempt after determining that access to city records has been restored.

Inspector General Isabel Cumming filed the motion earlier this week, asking a judge to hold the city in civil contempt. Cumming alleged that Mayor Brandon Scott's administration had failed to restore her office's access to city records, as ordered.

Scott responded that the city was in the process of restoring the records.

The mayor said Baltimore City Information Technology (BCIT) contacted the OIG Monday morning to facilitate the restoration. Emails shared by the mayor's office show that BCIT asked an OIG employee to complete a form to restore access.

Scott said the OIG later filed its contempt petition following several exchanges between the two offices about the restoration process.

The mayor said the OIG indicated it needed additional time to complete its portion of the process.

"I will probably need to work with the team tomorrow to iron out some of the password resets," wrote an OIG employee, according to The Baltimore Banner. "I will test as soon as I am able with the accounts I have regained access to with the understanding that they will not be fully restored until later this evening."

The mayor's office previously had two appeals rejected in the ongoing dispute.

On Wednesday, Scott said the city filed a protective order because his administration believes restoring Cumming's full access to city records — including Baltimore City Law Department files related to the case — would be an "obvious and flagrant breach of the attorney-client privilege."

A judge denied the protective order.

After the judge denied the order, the OIG said it was withdrawing its motion for contempt.

"The OIG extends its sincere appreciation to members of the public and our community partners for their continued concern, support, and confidence in the office throughout this matter," the OIG said in a statement. "The OIG remains committed to carrying out its responsibilities independently and to promoting accountability, transparency, and integrity in Baltimore City government."