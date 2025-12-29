Baltimore set to ring in 2026 with New Year's Eve Spectacular along the Inner Harbor

Baltimore City will ring in the new year along the Inner Harbor on Dec. 31, ending with a fireworks show.

The city's annual New Year's Eve Spectacular will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight, with food, ice skating and entertainment.

The firework barges will be located between Point Park and Domino Sugar in the Inner Harbor Channel, making the show visible from the Canton, Federal Hill, Fells Point, Harbor East and Locust Point areas in Baltimore.

The Inner Harbor Ampitheatre will have a D.J. and live performances throughout the night.

Many of the nearby museums will have extended hours to accomodate the visitors, including The National Aquarium (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.); Port Discovery (10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while hosting its annual Noontime New Year Event at 12 p.m.); The Maryland Science Center (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

New Year's Eve fireworks in Annapolis

The City of Annapolis will be having its own New Year's Eve fireworks show over Spa Creek, starting at 9 p.m.

The city will have family-friendly events throughout the day and live entertainment.

The city also says New Year's Eve is the last day that visitors can park at downtown meters for two hours for free.