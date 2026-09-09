Baltimore police investigate hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in Brooklyn

Baltimore police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in the city's Brooklyn neighborhood.

The pedestrian was a 46-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in the 400 block of East Patapsco Avenue, a statement from the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) said.

After arriving on the scene, officers discovered the man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Police said the vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene before police arrived.

Detectives from the BPD's Crash Team are investigating the incident.