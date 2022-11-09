Baltimore high school standout Jahnathan Lamothe headlines Maryland's 2023 recruiting class

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore high school star was one of three men's basketball players to sign with the University of Maryland for the 2023 season.

Guard Jahnathan Lamothe, who plays at St. Frances Academy, is the No. 3 overall recruit in Maryland.

The four-star recruit, a 6-foot, 4-inch combo guard chose Maryland over Georgetown, UCF, and Penn State.

He led St. Frances to a 35-8 record last year and a No. 2 ranking in The Baltimore Sun High School poll. He will join current Terp Julian Reese who also played at St. Frances.

"Jahnathan is one of those players who makes an unbelievable impact on everyone no matter what position he plays on the court," Maryland head coach Kevin Willard said. "He has the ability to shoot, drive, and become an elite defender."

The Terps signed Lamothe, guard DeShawn Harris-Smith and forward Jamie Kaiser, Jr. to make up the 11th-best class in the nation.

As a group, they represent the highest rank class for Maryland since 2018 when the Terps ranked 7th overall.

"We extremely excited to welcome DeShawn, Jamie, and Jahnathan to the Maryland Basketball family," said Willard. "They know the culture of Maryland basketball and each will make an immediate impact on the program. They all play with a chip on their shoulder and a drive to make their programs and teammates better every day."

DeShawn Harris-Smith

Guard • 6-5 • 208 • Fairfax, Va. • Paul VI Catholic

Four-star recruit who ranks as the No. 1 recruit overall in Virginia and as high as No. 39 nationally by 247sports.com … Also ranked No. 1 in Virginia by ESPN and is 53rd on among its top-100 recruits … Chose Maryland over Villanova, Indiana, Penn State, and Xavier … As a junior, was the VISAAA Division I State Player of the Year after averaging 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.2 steals … Led Paul VI to the VISAA Division I State Championship title his junior season as well … Played for Team Takeover as well where he was earned All-Tournament First Team honors at the Peach Jam … Left-handed point guard.

Willard on Harris-Smith – "DeShawn is a 6-foot-5 point guard who makes everyone on the court better. He can impact the game offensively and defensively like no one I've coached before."

Jamie Kaiser, Jr.

Forward • 6-6 • 205 • Burke, Va. • Bishop Ireton • IMG Academy

Four-star recruit who ranks as the No. 4 recruit overall in Virginia and as high as No. 48 nationally by 247sports.com … Ranked as the No. 2 recruit from Virginia by ESPN and 65th among their top-100 recruits … Chose Maryland over Indiana and Virginia … Last season at Bishop Ireton in Alexandria, averaged 20.7 points before playing his final season at IMG Academy … One of the top shooters in the country … First Terps since Anthony Cowan, Jr., to commit to Maryland from the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference … Plays for New World AAU program … Life-long Maryland fan who has attended games since childhood.

Willard on Kaiser – "Jamie is not only an unbelievable shooter, but as talented of a player that I've ever recruited. He has unbelievable toughness, a great feel for the game, and is by far one of the best shooters that I will have coached."

