Baltimore high school basketball coach denied bond in felony drug distribution case

A Baltimore City high school basketball coach was denied bond after being arrested on felony drug distribution and possession charges.

Jamar Briscoe, 35, is facing 10 total criminal counts, including conspiracy-related charges. A Baltimore City schools spokesperson said Briscoe coached at Baltimore's Polytechnic Institute.

Briscoe and another man were found in possession of large bags full of suspected drugs outside of an apartment, according to charging documents obtained by WZ.

Police said more than three kilograms of suspected cocaine and more than six kilograms of suspected fentanyl were recovered.

Drug arrests

On January 31, police followed Briscoe and Kevin Toppin Jr. to the area of West Forest Park Avenue, as both men were carrying a large black bag, according to charging documents. Police said officers detained the men as they left the apartment.

Officers, who had earlier obtained a search warrant, searched the building and found suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and other drug paraphernalia.

Police said the "total approximate weight of more than three kilograms of suspected cocaine and more than six kilograms of suspected fentanyl represent large volume quantities that few drug dealers can achieve."

Police added that as little as a little as two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to kill a person.

"This quantity of suspected fentanyl seized from Briscoe and Toppin represents potentially millions of fatal doses of the drug," police said in a charging document.