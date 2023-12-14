Baltimore Hebrew Congregation replaces vandalized pro-Israel signs: 'Hate has no place'

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Hebrew Congregation has replaced signs that were vandalized over the weekend.

It happened in the middle of one of the most celebrated Jewish holidays, Hanukkah.

Jonathan Schwartz has been a member of the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation for many years.

On Thursday morning, his voice and others sang and stood as one as they took down and replaced signs that were vandalized on their synagogue's property at the corner of Park Heights and Slade Avenues.

One sign was stolen, and a second was shredded by someone late Sunday night. Police are investigating, but no one has been arrested.

"It was shocking but not surprising when it happened. Absolutely disappointing," said Jonathan Schwartz, a member of Baltimore Hebrew Congregation.

"You can destroy our sign, but you can't destroy our community and can't destroy our faith you can't destroy who we are," said Izzy Patoka, Baltimore County's Second District Councilman.

Community leaders and Rabbis unveiled the new images while emphasizing their right to express their views.

"The signs are the very same ones that were on this corner prior to this act of desecration," said Elissa Sachs-kohen, a Rabbi Baltimore Hebrew Congregation.

"With the restoration of these signs— we reiterate that to stand up to and we will stand for Israel and we strongly – will make our voices very strong for the hostages to come home," said Del. Dana Stein.

"No explanations of complexity make any sense to destroying property of the free speech of others in this country," said Andrew Busch, a Rabbi at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation.

Baltimore County Police report there were 93 verified hate/bias cases in the last year, and from January 2022 through November 2023, there have been 125 cases.

In a special report, WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren had a candid conversation with college students about their fears and stopping hate.

In the report we learned nationwide, the Anti-Defamation League Reported Antisemitic incidents increased by 388 % in the weeks after the Hamas attack on Israel.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has seen a 216% rise in Islamophobic complaints.

"Whether it's high level anti-semitism or low level it's unacceptable. Hate has no place," said Rabbi Patoka.

The congregation says the new signs will stay up until the hostages are returned home safely and the war in the Middle East is over.

"Hate has no place, so we want everyone to feel peace and love especially at the time of Hanukkah when we're shining a light on the world," said Schwartz.

The Rabbi and those apart of the congregation tell us that the signs were replaced quickly.

If you have any information about what may have happened, contact Baltimore County Police.