Baltimore Health Department opens grant applications for local organizations

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Health Department has opened applications for its Mini-Grant Program, with distributes funds to organizations working to help city residents live healthier lives.

The grants, which are in collaboration with Baltimore City Civic Works and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be worth up to $25,000.

The funds are from a national initiative by the CDC to address COVID-19 health disparities in high-risk and underserved communities.

The health department said eligible applicants are nonprofit and community-driven organizations aiming to help provide health resources and combat infectious and chronic diseases in underserved communities.

The window to apply opened Tuesday, September 5, and will close on Friday, September 15. Funds will be dispersed on October 9.

To submit your application or learn more about the process, visit the Civic Works website.

"...the recent uptick in COVID hospitalizations is evidence that the pandemic isn't over and there is still important work needed to protect our most vulnerable residents—especially those from underserved communities," That is why we're thrilled to open the doors to applicants for quarter six of our Mini-Grant Program, which has proven to be a powerful tool toward building stronger local organizations and a healthier, more resilient Baltimore." Acting Baltimore City Health Commissioner, Mary Beth Haller, said in a statement.