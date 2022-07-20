Baltimore's health commissioner issues code red extreme heat alert ahead of heat wave

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert in the wake of a heat wave that is projected to last from Thursday to Sunday, according to city officials.

This is the first time Dzirasa has issued an extreme heat alert in 2022.

Dzirasa has based her warning on the heat index, which is a measure of air temperature and relative humidity, city officials said.

Extended exposure to this type of extreme heat could present a substantial threat to the life and health of vulnerable Baltimore residents, according to city officials.

"Extreme heat is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions," Dzirasa said. "I encourage all residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors, and pets."

During this time period, a community cooling center will be made available at the ShopRite of Howard Park, which sits at 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue, city officials said.

The cooling center will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Baltimore residents seeking relief from the heat can also visit the local branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library during regular hours, according to city officials.

The Health Department's Division of Aging will open the following locations as cooling centers on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Harford Senior Center

4920 Harford Rd.

(410) 426-4009

Hatton Senior Center

2825 Fait Ave.

(410) 396-9025

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center

1601 Baker St.

(410) 396-7724

Oliver Senior Center

1700 N Gay St.

(410) 396-3861

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging

4501 Reisterstown Rd.

(410) 396-3535

The Mayor's Office of Homeless Services will open the following locations as cooling centers. Days and times vary.

My Sisters Place Women's Center (women and children only)

17 W Franklin St.

Thursday - Sunday

10:30 am-5:30 pm

Manna House

435 E. 25th St.

Thursday and Friday

11:30 am-3:00 pm

Beans & Bread

402 S. Bond St

Thursday and Friday

9:00 am-1:00pm

Franciscan Center

101 W. 23rd St.

Thursday and Friday

10:00 am –1:00 pm

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City will open the following locations as cooling centers on Thursday, July 21st and Friday, July 22nd from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Brooklyn Homes

4140 10th St.

Cherry Hill Homes

2700 Spelman Rd.

As a reminder, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, when visiting a cooling center please wear a face mask and maintain social distancing when possible.

You should not visit a cooling center if you have the following symptoms:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea