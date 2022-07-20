Baltimore's health commissioner issues code red extreme heat alert ahead of heat wave
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert in the wake of a heat wave that is projected to last from Thursday to Sunday, according to city officials.
This is the first time Dzirasa has issued an extreme heat alert in 2022.
Dzirasa has based her warning on the heat index, which is a measure of air temperature and relative humidity, city officials said.
Extended exposure to this type of extreme heat could present a substantial threat to the life and health of vulnerable Baltimore residents, according to city officials.
"Extreme heat is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions," Dzirasa said. "I encourage all residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors, and pets."
During this time period, a community cooling center will be made available at the ShopRite of Howard Park, which sits at 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue, city officials said.
The cooling center will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Baltimore residents seeking relief from the heat can also visit the local branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library during regular hours, according to city officials.
The Health Department's Division of Aging will open the following locations as cooling centers on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Harford Senior Center
4920 Harford Rd.
(410) 426-4009
Hatton Senior Center
2825 Fait Ave.
(410) 396-9025
Sandtown Winchester Senior Center
1601 Baker St.
(410) 396-7724
Oliver Senior Center
1700 N Gay St.
(410) 396-3861
Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging
4501 Reisterstown Rd.
(410) 396-3535
The Mayor's Office of Homeless Services will open the following locations as cooling centers. Days and times vary.
My Sisters Place Women's Center (women and children only)
17 W Franklin St.
Thursday - Sunday
10:30 am-5:30 pm
Manna House
435 E. 25th St.
Thursday and Friday
11:30 am-3:00 pm
Beans & Bread
402 S. Bond St
Thursday and Friday
9:00 am-1:00pm
Franciscan Center
101 W. 23rd St.
Thursday and Friday
10:00 am –1:00 pm
The Housing Authority of Baltimore City will open the following locations as cooling centers on Thursday, July 21st and Friday, July 22nd from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
Brooklyn Homes
4140 10th St.
Cherry Hill Homes
2700 Spelman Rd.
As a reminder, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, when visiting a cooling center please wear a face mask and maintain social distancing when possible.
You should not visit a cooling center if you have the following symptoms:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
