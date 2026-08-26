Baltimore Harbor Connector gets nearly $11 million for new hybrid ferries, expanded fleet

Baltimore's Harbor Connector is getting a major upgrade thanks to nearly $11 million in federal funding.

Maryland lawmakers announced the funding, which will be used to replace three diesel ferries with new hybrid vessels and add a fourth boat to the fleet.

Officials said the new ferries will be more accessible for riders who use wheelchairs and other mobility devices.

"The Harbor Connector brings thousands of riders a year to the businesses and activities around the Baltimore Harbor," said U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen. "We fought to pass the infrastructure modernization law to upgrade our transportation, and this investment is an example of those federal dollars at work. This upgrade will bring more sustainable and accessible transportation options to the city and provide more opportunities for Baltimore residents and visitors to enjoy all it has to offer."

Baltimore's Harbor Connector is a free ferry service that transports riders across the harbor between waterfront neighborhoods, including Locust Point, Canton and Fells Point.

The Harbor Connector carried nearly 350,000 passengers last fiscal year, its highest ridership since 2017.

"The Harbor Connector is an invaluable part of Baltimore's transportation network, and I'm proud to have played a part in bringing these funds home to modernize the ferry fleet and ensure that the Connector is accessible to all Marylanders," U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume said.