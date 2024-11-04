Baltimore groups protest Question F, a ballot measure vital for Harborplace redevelopment

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore-based coalitions made a final push against Question F, a crucial ballot measure needed for development around the Inner Harbor.

Members of "Protect our Parks" and "Keep the Inner Harbor Park Public" held a protest on Monday at Baltimore's McKeldin Plaza urging the public to vote no on Question F.

The group briefly stopped traffic holding signs and voicing their thoughts along Light Street.

"Vote no for the good people of Baltimore City," said former Baltimore City councilmember Rikki Spector.

Question F asks voters if they support rezoning 4.5 acres around the Inner Harbor, which is currently zoned as a public park, to allow a developer to build on the land, including the proposed Harborplace project.

"All of us here who are opposing Question F want to see the Harborplace renovated," said Jody Landers, a former Baltimore City council member. "What we're opposed to is spending $400 million in public funds to support a private development."

Protesters urge Baltimore voters to say no to Question F. CBS News Baltimore

Attorney Thiru Vignarajah, who represents members of "Protect our Parks" and "Keep the Inner Harbor Park Public," says the public park should not be privatized.

"A vote for Question F is to take five acres of public parkland and hand it over to a private developer to develop into luxury apartments and parking garages," Vignarajah said. "I would encourage you guys to follow them as they remind the people of Baltimore what is at stake."

Former Baltimore Mayor and Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley announced on social media he is against Question F. Meanwhile, former Baltimore mayors Kurt Schmoke, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and Bernard C. "Jack" Young are encouraging voters to say yes to Question F.

Baltimore voters will decide on the measure on Tuesday's Election Day.

Harborplace redevelopment plan

MCB Real Estate plans to tear down the existing pavilions along the Inner Harbor and build a mixed-use complex with high-rise buildings, dining, retail, apartments and off-street parking.

The project is backed by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

"If we want the city to grow into the next 21st century best version of itself, then we have to capitalize on making sure that our face to the world, the Inner Harbor, is built brand new," Scott said.