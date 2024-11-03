Martin O'Malley, former Baltimore mayor, opposes Harborplace redevelopment

BALTIMORE -- Former Baltimore Mayor and Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley announced on social media his opposition to the Harborplace redevelopment.

O'Malley said he is voting against Question F, a crucial ballot measure needed for development around the Inner Harbor. If passed, the measure would change the city's charter, allowing for development on 4.5 acres near the waterfront.

Baltimore-based developer David Bramble wants to replace the Harborplace pavilions and build a mixed-use complex, which would include high-rise buildings, restaurants, shops, multifamily residential development and off-street parking.

O'Malley, now the Commissioner of the Social Security Administration, called Question F "a terrible developer grab of public waterfront parkland."

"Speaking in my personal capacity as Citizen and former Mayor of Baltimore, I am voting AGAINST the Inner Harbor referendum Question F -- it's a terrible developer grab of public waterfront parkland," O'Malley said on social media. "The Inner Harbor should be for all. #greatestcity in America. Let's act like it."

Speaking in my personal capacity as Citizen and former Mayor of Baltimore, I am voting AGAINST the Inner Harbor referendum Question F — it’s a terrible developer grab of public waterfront parkland. The Inner Harbor should be for all.#greatestcity in America. Let’s act like it. — Martin O'Malley (@MartinOMalley) November 2, 2024

Last week, three former Baltimore mayors -- Kurt Schmoke, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and Bernard C. "Jack" Young -- encouraged voters in a news release to say yes to Question F, according to our media partner at The Baltimore Banner.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also backs the rezoning for Baltimore's Harborplace redevelopment.

"We have to capitalize on making sure that our face to the world, the Inner Harbor, is built brand new," Scott previously said.

Others opposing Question F

A group, represented by Attorney Thiru Vignarajah, filed a lawsuit disputing Question F, saying the wording of the question was misleading to voters.

"It's about taking the public park out of the public's hands and giving it to a corporate developer," Vignarajah said "None of those things are clear from the language, so it's our responsibility as advocates to try and educate people the best we can."

Some Baltimore residents who are against the legislation said the public park should not be privatized.