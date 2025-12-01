Movie filmed in Baltimore generated $9 million in economic impact for Maryland, governor says

A movie that was filmed in Baltimore and is set to be released next year on streaming platforms Disney+ and Hulu generated $9.4 million in economic impact for Maryland, Gov. Wes Moore announced on Monday.

The film "They Fight" was filmed for nearly three weeks in Baltimore City in October and November, supporting 375 jobs and hiring Marylanders for production leadership, cast, and crew.

"We are proud that the production team behind 'They Fight' chose to call Maryland home for this project," Gov. Moore said. "Their decision showcases our state's commitment to our arts economy, bringing growth for our small businesses and jobs for our talented workforce. Maryland is taking an all-of-the-above approach to economic growth, and our state's local film industry is a crucial part of that mission."

"Who is cast in "They Fight?"

"They Fight," produced by A/Vantage Pictures, features actors André Holland ("Moonlight" and "Selma"), Wendell Pierce ("The Wire" and "Treme"), and Samira Wiley ("Orange is the New Black" and "The Handmaid's Tale").

Jason Michael Berman, a Maryland native, produced the film, while Maryland native Sheldon Candis directed.

"Sheldon and I were both thrilled to be able to come back to our hometown of Baltimore and make our new movie together, which is an inspirational sports story that we hope gives audiences hope," Berman said. "The crew in Baltimore was great and the State and City government agencies were extremely helpful to work with. We look forward to bringing 'They Fight' to audiences worldwide next year."

What is "They Fight" about?

"They Fight" is about a boxer and reformed ex-convict Walt Manigan, who works to rebuild his life and family.

According to the plot, Manigan mentors a group of boys through an after-school boxing program and trains them for the upcoming junior national boxing tournament, as the youth recreation center in Washington, D.C., is getting set to close.

"'They Fight' marks an exciting return for film in Baltimore, with 175 cast and crew and a producing team rooted right here in the city," Linzy Jackson, the Baltimore Mayor's Office of Arts, Culture, and Entertainment Director. "(Baltimore) Mayor (Brandon) Scott and the city were thrilled to support Sheldon Candis on his second feature and grateful for the partnership shown throughout production."

Film impact in Baltimore

According to the governor's office, the Maryland Film Production Activity Tax Credit has supported 21 major productions that directly spent $827 million in Maryland and had an economic impact of nearly $1.5 billion on the state's economy since 2012.

State officials said that, on average, each production hired more than 1,000 Marylanders as cast and crew and purchased or rented goods or services from 1,200 local businesses per season.

"We are always excited to work with our partners to support film and television productions in the Baltimore Metropolitan area,"

said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Harry Coker, Jr. "Projects like these bring a positive economic impact to our state through job creation and additional revenue for local businesses. We are thankful to the 'They Fight' team for choosing their home state of Maryland for this entertainment opportunity."

Among the films and series shot in Baltimore are "The Wire," "Enemy of the State," "He's Just Not That Into You," "House of Cards," "Along Came a Spider," and "Lady in the Lake."

