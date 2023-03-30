Baltimore Farmer's Market kicks off 46th season Sunday with House DJs

BALTIMORE -- The 46th season of the Baltimore Farmer's Market kicks off this Sunday at 7 a.m. in downtown Baltimore, and there are a bunch of new vendors.

The market is located underneath the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga Streets, and will be held rain or shine.

It's also the first B-Side event of the year, with the theme "The House That Baltimore Built." Three House DJs -- DJ MYTY, Mr. Eclectic and DJ Teddy Douglas -- will join the market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As for the new food vendors, coffee lovers can grab a cup of joe at Babe Beans. And if you are in the mood for some barbecue, stop by Soul Smoked BBQ.

Underground Pizza Company is also bringing their thick, Detroit-style pies.

Vegans and vegetarians will also have plenty to try, including the vegan wings at Black Baltimore Vegan.

For something sweet to top off your visit, stop by Nina's Cookie Explosion.

The farmer's Market happens from 7 a.m. to noon every Sunday until it closes for the winter months. Learn more about the event here.