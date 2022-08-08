Baltimore extends Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- With it expected to feel like the mid-triple digits on Tuesday, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa has extended a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert.

As WJZ's Marty Bass said on today's noon broadcast, the heat index -- a measure of air temperature and humidity -- will have a "real feel" of 104 degrees.

"Watch for storms on Wednesday, that will be the beginning of the change that will get us out of yet another heat wave this summer," said Bass.

Extreme heat is particularly dangerous for young children, seniors and people with chronic medical conditions, city health officials said.

Residents are advised to drink lots of water, avoid alcohol and reduce outdoor activities, especially during the hottest part of the day, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke include nausea, confusion, hot skin, a high body temperature with clammy skin, and an irregular heartbeat.

ShopRite Howard Park at 4601 Liberty Heights Ave. will be open as a community cooling center during business hours.

The Health Department's Division of Aging will open cooling centers at the following locations on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Road, (410) 426-4009

Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Ave., (410)-396-9025

Oliver Senior Center 1700 N Gay St., (410) 396-3861

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St., (410) 396-7724

Zeta Center for Health and Active Aging 4501 Reisterstown Road, (410) 396-353

The Mayor's Office of Homeless Services sites will open cooling centers at these locations:

Beans & Bread, 402 S. Bond St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Franciscan Center, 101 W. 23rd St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.



Manna House 435 E. 25th St., 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

My Sister's Place Women's Center (women and children only), 17 W. Franklin St., 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City will open cooling centers from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at:

Brooklyn Homes, 4140 10th St.

Cherry Hill Homes, 2700 Spelman Road

City residents can get cooling center information by calling 311.