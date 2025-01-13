Baltimore elementary school placed on lockdown after gunshot victim sought help, police say

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore elementary school was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon after a man was shot and then sought help at the school, according to police.

Officers said a 28-year-old man was shot in the 3500 block of Garrison Boulevard and then went to Liberty Elementary School, on Maine Avenue, to find help/

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Violence near Baltimore schools

According to data from the CBS News gun violence tracker, at least 47 children and teens, ages 18 or younger, have been victims of armed and violent crime near a Baltimore City school during the 2024-25 school year.

There were 122 youth victims within two blocks of a school during the 2023-24 school year.

Overall, there have been 205 incidents of gun violence within two blocks of a Baltimore City school this school year, compared to 526 over the entire 2023-24 school year.

School violence prevention program

In December, Baltimore leaders introduced a pilot program at four City high schools that provides mediation and counseling in an effort to reduce violence.

The initiative is called SBVIP, or School-Based Violence Intervention Program, is a partnership between the schools and community organizations to give students tools to resolve conflicts.

According to the program, the students are targeted for intervention based on their disciplinary record and potential for conflicts, whether they have suffered recent trauma, or even looking at violent incidents outside of the classroom in the community.

The program has started at Meganthaler Vocational Technical High School (Mervo), Carver Vocational Technical High School, Digital Harbor High School and Edmondson-Westside High School.