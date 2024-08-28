Baltimore's DPW initiated extreme heat plan weeks after worker's on-the-job death

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's Department of Public Works enacted numerous safeguards to keep crews cool during Wednesday's extreme heatwave.

One of those safeguards was being ready to pause operations for the day if it got too hot. Temperatures across Maryland climbed to the upper 90s, with the heat index even more sizzling.

DPW workers say this is a step in the right direction after the on-the-job death of Ronald Silver II earlier this month.

Beat the heat

Garbage cans sat empty by mid-morning Wednesday in south Baltimore neighborhoods, an area scheduled for garbage pickup.

Those crews, as well as other DPW services, had an early wake-up call to help crews avoid the extreme heat.

While it was ready to do so, DPW didn't end up pausing operations. If it did, operations would have picked up trash the next business day as opposed to pushing it off until the weekend.

"Emergency days for that particular reason"

Stancil McNair has been critical of his department for 10 years since Silver overheated and died on August 2.

McNair said the work operations on Wednesday should have been canceled altogether when the city health department's Code Red Extreme Heat Alert was announced.

"When we got a heat advisory in the news, that should be the day they use their emergency day," McNair said. "They have emergency days for that particular reason."

"By proactively planning to adjust operations ahead of predicted high temperatures, we're taking a necessary step to safeguard their health and well-being," DPW Acting Director Khalil Zaied said in a statement.

"Putting words into action"

Patrick Moran, the president of the union that represents Baltimore's DPW workers, said the policy was a result of talks they had with DPW.

"They are putting their words into action and they are listening to employees, which is paramount," Moran said. "So, what is happening today is what will happened from here on forward."

The union has demanded stricter standards to protect employees working in the heat that have been recommended by the federal government.

DPW investigations

Multiple investigations are underway after Silver's death and the Baltimore City Council has become more vocal for change at DPW.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore called for a state investigation into Silver's death and is holding DPW accountable.

"I called for an investigation because I want answers," Moore said. "I want to make sure that we're doing everything that we can do to make sure that our public servants can be supported in the work that they're doing."

Baltimore City hired Washington, D.C.-based law firm Conn Maciel Carey to review DPW policies and procedures. Its recommendations are expected next month.

Meanwhile, McNair and other workers hope the momentum to make things better at DPW doesn't falter.

"All of this is because a man died, this could've been prevented," he said.

Concerning report on DPW facilities

The Baltimore Inspector General's Office released a detailed report on the "concerning" DPW facility conditions.

The Inspector General noted that the Cherry Hill Reedbird Yard workers had been working in the heat without the city providing water or proper cooling facilities.

"Imagine coming out here working in 100-plus weather – no ice, no AC or nothing and you got to deal with it," employee Stancil McNair said.