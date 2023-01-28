Baltimore DPW is hiring, hosts career fair Saturday

BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.

But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.

Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.

Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community.

"We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people don't have to pay for parking. And we are readily available for them to meet them where they are to fill our vacancies."

Charles Adams was one of the candidates hoping to secure one of the 12 available positions to make a better income.

As a recreation worker, Adams said his current paycheck barely makes ends meet to support his children.

"It doesn't really take care of my family like that," he said. "I really got to go out here to find another job. It shouldn't be like that. We should be able to be comfortable working and taking care of our families. We shouldn't be working two to three jobs out here."

But Adams left disappointed after recognizing some of the jobs required degrees, years of experience or a commercial driver's license.

"A lot of people come from prison, and they be looking for work," he said. "Come here, but you need experience. You need this, you need that. A lot of people don't got experience. I mean you have got to give people a chance."

However, Department of Public Works Communications Director Blair Adams said do not be disheartened.

"This career fair is not to discourage, it is to encourage," she said. "Even if there are those seeking career opportunities and they don't see what they need or a position where they may not be quite qualified for, we encourage them to continue looking on our website. To just constantly check to see if there is something that they are qualified for. "

She said the city offers trainings for interested candidates and more job fairs are expected to come.

While it did not work out for Charles Adams, he said it could be someone else's saving grace.

"Still try," he said. "It's an opportunity. It's a job fair so you still got to take advantage of it. Don't ever let no job go away."

With limited computers at the recreation center, Modha said it's best to apply for positions online on their website.