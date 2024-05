Here's your Friday afternoon news round up | 05/03/2024

BALTIMORE -- New speed cameras will go into place Monday, according to the Baltimore Department of Transportation.

The camera will be located in the 1300–1500 blocks of N. Monroe Street, near Matthew A. Henson Elementary School, and Carver Vocational Technical High School.

Drivers exceeding the speed limit by at least 12 mph will receive fines of $40.00.

The cameras will operate from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. throughout the year.