Baltimore Police arrested and charged a repeat violent offender with shooting and killing a woman in downtown Baltimore last week.

The victim was a mother of three, and police said the suspect shot her multiple times near CFG Bank Arena.

A Baltimore District Court judge held the suspect, 26-year-old Damarye Walker, without bail during a hearing Monday morning.

The arrest

It took Baltimore Police less than 24 hours to track down Walker, aided by an extensive network of surveillance cameras downtown.

Detectives have not provided a motive in the murder, which happened less than a block from the arena and one block from the Hippodrome.

Niyah Hailey Family handout

The victim, Niyah Hailey, was 30 years old and a mother to three young children ages 2, 5, and 8 years old, her family said.

According to charging documents, Walker approached Hailey on foot wearing gloves and a mask outside 3 North Howard St. around 8 p.m. last Thursday.

Police said multiple security cameras in the area tracked Walker as he ran two blocks to Redwood Campus Center — capturing images of him on the way to the apartment he shared with his brother on the seventh floor.

Redwood Campus Center apartments CBS News Baltimore

The victim's mother spoke to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren by phone from her home in North Carolina, where she is raising her grandchildren. She called news of the arrest "overwhelming" and asked that her name not be used.

"I just thank God. I thank my city of Baltimore. Even though I'm down here in North Carolina, I'm still from Baltimore," she said. "For everybody who contributed, who helped, who cared enough about Niyah to show up for her — and showing up meaning calling, texting, sending videos or whatever they did on behalf of my daughter to allow this gentleman to be caught."

Hailey's mother said she has never seen the suspect before and has no idea why he would want to hurt her daughter.

Niyah Hailey Family handout

She said Hailey suffered from mental health issues, and she had warned her about hanging out downtown. She wanted her daughter to move with her out of Baltimore.

The grieving mother believes community support was also essential to solving the case.

"She always felt alone. She always would say, 'I'm by myself.' I think that she would be grateful to know that there were some people who really loved her," her mother said. "Somebody showed up for her."

Suspect's troubled past

Court records that WJZ Investigates obtained reveal more about Walker's criminal past.

In July of last year, a Baltimore County judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison for assault, but suspended it all, giving credit for time served.

That allowed Walker to be out on the streets.

Baltimore County prosecutors

Records show he then repeatedly contacted the victim of that assault, despite being barred from doing so. She filed a protective order against him and alleged that he texted her 15 times and showed up at her home.

That victim also said Walker choked and bit her during the past assault, leaving her with a fractured nose and a black eye.

Baltimore County prosecutors

Court records show Walker was arrested and then released again on Aug. 21, just two months before police charged him in Hailey's killing.

"While on active probation for assaulting a female victim, the defendant has grown more violent by shooting and killing another female victim in public," prosecutors wrote.

Police said Walker was prohibited from having any weapons.

"Those of us who need protection, we can never get it, but those who are not supposed to have it, they have it. That's always been crazy to me," Hailey's mother said.

CBS News Baltimore

Police said Walker's brother helped identify him from surveillance images before the murder arrest.