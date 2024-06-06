Baltimore crime is on the decline. City leaders say "we just have to keep up the momentum"

BALTIMORE -- Homicides, non-fatal shootings and violent crimes are all down in Baltimore City compared to this time last year, but some members of the city council still say there is more work to do.

Richard Worley, in his first budget hearing since being sworn in as commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, spoke about the decrease in violent crimes in the city.

Baltimore Police have responded to 76 homicides this year, compared to 120 at this point in 2023 (38%). There have also been 76 fewer non-fatal shootings compared to last year.

The department also says other violent crimes are all down, including auto thefts, by 11%.

"All-hands-on-deck situation"

However, city council members say more needs to be done to address crime in Baltimore.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck situation and so many people have been involved, which is great, we just have to keep up the momentum," Councilwoman Odette Ramos said.

Councilman Zeke Cohen also feels there is still much work to do to combat crime in Baltimore.

"We still have too many quality-of-life crimes," Cohen said. "I am so proud of the work that we have been able to do to get us to this point and there is still an enormous amount more that our police department and all of us need to do."

City council concerns

Crimes, including drug dealing and underage drinking on the streets, are among the crimes Cohen is most concerned about.

Ramos is concerned about officer indifference, which is a phrase that was used in the after-action report, which was put together by police and other agencies.

The report says "officer indifference may have significantly compromised the awareness, planning and response to Brooklyn Day prior to the large crowds arriving."

Two people were killed and 28 people were shot in the Brooklyn Day mass shooting on July 2, 2023.

"People who are indifferent, I don't believe they should be police officers," Ramos said.

"We need more officers that are homegrown," Cohen said. "We need more officers that commit to living in our city, but I think we already have some exceptionally good police already here in Baltimore, we just need our entire force to get there."

Cohen, who recently won the Democratic nomination for Baltimore City Council President, says a goal of the next city council will be to make sure Baltimore is safe for everyone.