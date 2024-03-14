Dozen members of alleged drug trafficking organization in SW Baltimore indicted

BALTIMORE - Twelve members of an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in a Southwest Baltimore neighborhood were indicted, Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

This organization caused extensive damage to the Irvington neighborhood for a long time, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

Mayor Brandon Scott said the indictment is a result of members of this drug trafficking organization refusing to change their behaviors and ignoring offers of services from the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

"I don't play poker. I don't bluff," Mayor Scott. "This is what's going to happen to you."

Mayor Scott had a message directed at people causing violence in Baltimore.

"This is us answering the community's call for something that they have had to deal with for a very long time," Scott said.

After a four-month investigation, 12 members of the alleged drug trafficking organization have been indicted on various gun and drug-related charges.

Ten of the 12 have been arrested and there are active warrants for the arrest of two members, including a 17-year-old minor.

Commissioner Worley used to work in the Southwest district where the drug trafficking organization was operating.

"The community has already reached out and they are much more comfortable in the space and they have seen an impact in what the officers have done," Worley said.

Police say nine illegal firearms, 38 grams of fentanyl mixture, 6.5 pounds of marijuana, 256 grams of heroin and 69 grams of cocaine were recovered during this investigation.

Four of the 12 suspects are facing gun charges. At this time it is unclear if they are connected to any shootings or violent crimes.

"These folks aren't just carrying guns on them because they are gun collectors and they like to carry guns," Mayor Scott said. "They are carrying guns because they have and will use them."

Police say this is just the beginning of this investigation and they are working on tying things together with this group.