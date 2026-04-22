Baltimore County communities are disappointed with the closing of 2 Y swim centers

Community members are disappointed after the Y in Central Maryland announced plans to end operations of two of its Baltimore County swim centers.

The Y in Central Maryland wrote in a letter that it was a "difficult decision" to close the swimming pools at the Dundalk and Randallstown Ys, effective on August 31, 2026.

"We understand that this may be disappointing," the letter reads. "For many individuals and families, these pools represent more than a place to swim; they're spaces for connection, growth, and community. We deeply value the role they've played in your life, and we know that Baltimore County does as well."

Members of the Randallstown YMCA said the swim center closures are a big hit for the community because a lot of them are older and do not have transportation to other locations.

"I couldn't even process it. It has been surreal. It has been here my entire life," a community member said.

Baltimore County told CBS News Baltimore that it is evaluating some options that would prioritize community access to the pools after August. The county owns the pools, and the Y operates them.

"The Y of Central Maryland has been a great partner for nearly two decades, and we appreciate their work operating the swim centers in Dundalk and Randallstown for their members in order to aid the county in serving the surrounding communities," a Baltimore County spokesperson stated. "The county is actively reviewing options for the future of these facilities, with a focus on solutions that are fiscally responsible and aligned with community needs."

A Baltimore County resident who grew up swimming at the swim center in Randallstown hopes that the county will figure out a plan to keep the pools open.

"I just want to say to the county, please keep the pool alive," he said. "Keep this community together. I would hate to see it go to waste."

What's next for those Baltimore County Y members?

Y Swim Center members will still be allowed to use any Y in Central Maryland of their choice. Members at the Dundalk and Randallstown locations will be able to keep their existing rate for one year, through Aug. 31, 2027, while at any Y location.

Swim lessons and water safety programs will continue at other Y locations.

Y staff in Dundalk and Randallstown will help members find the best alternative location and options based on their needs.