Randallstown, Dundalk pools to remain open under Baltimore County operation

Baltimore County residents who use the Randallstown Swim Center and the Dundalk Community Center pool will continue to have access to the facilities after the county announced it will take over operations when the YMCA's lease ends.

The announcement brought relief to swimmers and families who had faced months of uncertainty after the YMCA said it would step away from operating both community swim centers.

Baltimore County already owns the facilities and said it will take over management following the conclusion of the current lease.

"I hope it remains affordable"

Community members who use the Randallstown Swim Center welcomed the decision.

"Finding out that it was about to close was kind of just like a stab in the heart," a swimmer said.

Another resident said they were pleased the facility would remain open, but hopes it will remain affordable.

"I'm happy that it's going to stay around in the community, and I hope it remains affordable," the swimmer said.

Baltimore County leaders seek input on swim centers

Baltimore County leaders said they want public input on the future of both facilities.

"We want to hear from the people who use them today and those who could benefit from them in the future," Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said in a statement. "Community input will help shape the best path forward for these facilities."

Swimmers said they hope the county preserves the programs that have made the centers valuable community resources while also expanding opportunities.

"I hope that they can form a league here, a swim team, that would serve the community well," one resident said. "I hope to see this facility be what it has been, plus better."

Another swimmer said they would like to see additional fitness equipment added to the center.

Baltimore County plans to hold public listening sessions in August to gather feedback from residents. The Dundalk session is scheduled for Aug. 17, followed by the Randallstown session on Aug. 18.

Here is a link to the survey.