Current and former Baltimore County students are suing the school district, police department and company behind an artificial intelligence gun detection system after it mistook a bag of chips for a firearm at a high school in 2025.

The lawsuit alleges the incident led to a "traumatic police takedown of four teenagers at their own school" after officers approached the students with guns drawn.

The students accuse the defendants of unreasonable search and seizure, false arrest, false imprisonment and negligence, among other claims.

They are seeking unspecified damages and asking the court to bar Baltimore County Public Schools from using Omnilert until the district improves its training and protocols.

AI system flags bag of chips as a gun

In October 2025, the Omnilert AI Gun Detection System alerted school leaders at Kenwood High School that a student appeared to have a gun. The object was actually a bag of Doritos.

Baltimore County police surrounded a group of students with guns drawn, then detained all four teenagers and searched one of them.

Body-worn camera footage obtained by CBS News Baltimore shows officers approaching and searching the student before realizing that the object flagged by the AI system was a bag of chips.

After confirming there was no weapon, the Department of School Safety and Security reviewed and canceled the initial alert.

County leaders questioned system's response

Although school officials and Omnilert maintained that the system was working properly, county leaders called for a review, raising concerns about the impact the false alarm had on the students.

An Omnilert spokesperson told CBS News Baltimore that the image sent to the company's personnel closely resembled a gun.

"It was verified and forwarded within seconds to Baltimore County Public Schools' safety team for their assessment," the spokesperson wrote. "Within moments, the event was marked as resolved in our system. Omnilert's involvement concluded at that point, and the system operated as designed — detecting a possible threat, routing it for human review, and ensuring rapid, informed decision-making."

"How did it come to be that we had police officers with guns drawn approaching a kid because of a bag of Doritos?" Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones said.

Then-Superintendent Myriam Rodgers defended the system's process, saying it did what it was designed to do.

"...the program did what it was supposed to do, which was signal an alert and for humans to take a look to find out if there was cause for concern in that moment," Rodgers said.