9 Baltimore County students taken into police custody after large fight near bus stop

Nine Baltimore County students between the ages of 11 and 14 were taken into police custody in the aftermath of a fight near a bus stop in Towson on Monday, April 20, according to police.

Charges are pending against six of the students.

Police said there was a large fight involving students after school on Monday near York and Lambourn roads. A second altercation happened on Tuesday inside Dumbarton Middle School involving some of the same students during a meeting with a School Resource Officer.

A student and their parent got into a fight with another student, according to police.

Baltimore County Police are working with the Baltimore County Public Schools in the investigation.