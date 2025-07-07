2 men die from shootings in Baltimore County, police say

Two men died after they were shot Monday afternoon in Dundalk, Baltimore County police said.

Officers responded around 4:20 p.m. to the 8200 block of Bullneck Road, where they found a man who was pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Another man, who is believed to be the suspect, was found in the area of Dundalk Avenue and Liberty Parkway with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Murder-suicide investigation in Howard County

On July 2, residents in a Howard County community were passing out purple flyers to highlight the death of 47-year-old Shannon Buschner, who was shot on Monday, June 30, on Summer Blossom in Columbia.

Police said Buschner and Ahmad Kharma, 23, were found shot and killed. Police believe Kharma shot Buschner before turning the gun on himself. The two were in a relationship and were living together.

"As a community, we are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Shannon, whose kindness and care touched so many of us," the flyer partly reads.

So far in 2025, three of the six homicides in Howard County have been domestic-related, which police say is on pace with last year.

Church fire in Dundalk

On Tuesday, July 1, lightning struck a historic church in Dundalk, which sparked a fire.

St. Rita's Church's altar and crucifix were covered in soot. The fire caused damage to the steeple and the choir loft of the historic building.

The choir loft sustained the most damage, which is where the church stores holiday decorations. Some windows and the steeple also suffered some damage. Soot shaded the marbled inside, and the smell of smoke filled the church.

Baltimore County crime data

As of July 5, there have been 18 homicide victims in Baltimore County in 2025, according to the Baltimore County crime data. The data says there has been one other homicide this year in Dundalk.

Most of the crimes in the 21222 zip code are motor vehicle theft, according to crime data.