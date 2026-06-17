Baltimore County Schools' superintendent gives final end-of-year report before retirement

Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers will retire at the end of June.

Dr. Rogers has led the school district since 2023.

She stepped into this leadership role with a plan to improve school buildings, address teacher vacancies, and attack chronic absenteeism. Now, she's making significant progress as her tenure comes to an end.

Dr. Rogers' end-of-year presentation

Dr. Rogers gave her final end-of-year presentation on Wednesday, highlighting the successes and challenges throughout her term.

"I know that BCPS is poised to continue this forward trajectory on behalf of the students who are counting on us, and the foundation is strong," she said. "You have a lot of hard-working people in this room who can continue that work."

Dr. Rogers is leaving BCPS on a high note, thanking the strong partnerships that have supported the district.

"To have county council members, to have delegation members that will come out to support the work of schools," she said.

During her final end-of-year presentation, Dr. Rogers noted a drop in chronic absenteeism. As of Monday, B-C-P-S reports that roughly 22% of students were chronically absent during this recent school year. That's down more than 10% in comparison to the 2022-2023 school year, when the school district recorded a rate of 35%.

During that same time, teacher vacancies fell from more than 300 to 34.

Dr. Rogers' last day is June 30.

Superintendent finalists

On Tuesday, the four finalists to replace Dr. Rogers as superintendent introduced themselves to the public during a town hall in Towson.

"I'm just excited for the potential to be able to come home and to display what it is that I've learned as a leader," said Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox, who is the Raytown C-2 School District (Missouri) superintendent.

Dr. Martin-Knox has more than 30 years of experience in education. She has also been involved in several central office leadership roles in Baltimore County.

At the town hall, families got to learn about the candidates' plans to lead the school district.

Dr. William Heiser, the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Chief Operating Officer, provides executive leadership for the fourth-largest school system in Maryland, supporting more than 85,000 students and 130 schools.

"That's why I came," Dr. Heiser said. "To serve, to collaborate, and to help inspire and motivate."

Dr. Edward Ryans has 30 years of education experience from teaching, being a principal, and central office leadership. He is the Prince George's County Public Schools Associate Superintendent for High Schools and Non-Traditional Programs.

"I have always wanted to be that advocate for children whose parents may not be able to advocate," Dr. Ryans said.

Dr. David Sovine, who serves as the Washington County Public Schools Superintendent, has more than 30 years of experience in education. He also served as superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia for 11 years. He is currently President of the Public School Superintendents Association of Maryland Executive Board

"I want to be a partner to work collaboratively with this community," Dr. Sovine said. "To extend and excel."

Final steps before announcement

On Wednesday, the Board of Education of Baltimore County held final interviews with the candidates.

In addition to representatives from the unions, school system-affiliated groups, and students, Ray & Associates were randomly selected to participate. According to the district's timeline they could select a new superintendent before the week ends.

That person will start July 1.