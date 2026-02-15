Baltimore County schools, CCBC offer students easier post-graduation option

A new initiative between Baltimore County Public Schools and the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) offers an easier post-graduation option for students in Baltimore County.

Launching in March 2026, the Direct Admit program will be offered to all high school seniors. All these students have to do is complete a confirmation form, and they will be admitted to CCBC.

"Our focus as a system is to fast forward student achievement and prepare a variety of pathways to prepare students for career and college," said Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers. "The Direct Admit initiative does just that."

"They don't have to fill out long applications, they don't need to find references, they don't need to worry about how they convey their transcript," said Sandra Kurtinitis, the President of CCBC. "They don't need to worry about anything except completing a very simple form."

What to know about the Direct Admit program

For the students who decide to enroll in CCBC, they will immediately get information on how to curb tuition. Approximately 80% to 90% of CCBC students utilize some kind of tuition-free opportunity.

"The program will provide a seamless transition after graduation as students move directly from BCPS to CCBC with streamlined admissions, creating a stress free start to their post-secondary journey," Rogers said.

When announcing the Direct Admit program, Rogers and Kurtinitis said continues a longstanding partnership for both systems.

Kurtinitis said a lot of BCPS seniors graduate with CCBC credits.

"We have students who actually finish an associate's degree at the same time they finish their diploma," Kurtinitis said. "So many of the BCPS high school students will almost automatically have good reason to attend CCBC in any event."

More information on the Direct Admit initiative can be seen here.