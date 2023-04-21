Baltimore County Schools recommends closing Golden Ring Middle School in bid to address overcrowding

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools said Friday it recommends closing Golden Ring Middle School in a bid to address overcrowding in northeastern county schools.

The district said the move is part of an "ongoing adjustment of attendance boundaries impacting central and northeast area middle schools."

Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams notified the Board of Education Thursday of the district's recommendation. The board votes on the boundary lines at its June 13 meeting.

The closure of Golden Ring is scheduled for the 2024 – 2025 school year, and the building would be repurposed for future use, the district said.

The school board will hold a public hearing about the proposed closing at 6:30 p.m. May 3 at the Eastern Technical High School auditorium. Those who want to speak can sign up as much as an hour in advance.