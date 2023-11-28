Baltimore County Public Schools opens final vote for name of new middle school

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools is asking for your help in naming the county's newest middle school.

BCPS conducted a preliminary vote earlier this month, soliciting ideas for names. After counting 3,562 ballots - the choices have been narrowed down to two names.

Voters must pick between Northeast Middle School, and Nottingham Middle School.

The online survey, which opened Tuesday, will remain open until December 12.

Once a winner has been chosen, the name will be reviewed by BCPS leadership and submitted to the Board of Education of Baltimore County for final approval by January 23, 2024, per Board of Education policy.

You can place your vote for the new school name here.