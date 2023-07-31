Baltimore County Public Schools hosting job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools announced it will host two job fairs this week.
The first fair will be held Tuesday, August 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Arbutus Middle School.
Another fair will be held Wedensday, August 2, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dundalk High School.
The fairs will offer opportunities in the following areas:
- Teachers
- Additional adult support workers
- Building services workers
- Bus drivers and attendants
- Food service workers
- Grounds workers
- Maintenance employees
- Occupational therapists
- Paraprofessionals
- Physical therapists
- School counselors
- School nurses
- School Psychologists
- School Social Workers
- Speech language pathologists
BCPS said the new starting salary for teachers begins at $58,500. A $4,000 signing bonus is available for those who make a three-year commitment to teach at a designated high-need school or teach in a special education position.
Interested applicants are asked to start their applications on the Baltimore County Public Schools website.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.