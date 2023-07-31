Watch CBS News
Baltimore County Public Schools hosting job fair Tuesday and Wednesday

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools announced it will host two job fairs this week.  

The first fair will be held Tuesday, August 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Arbutus Middle School. 

Another fair will be held Wedensday, August 2, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dundalk High School. 

The fairs will offer opportunities in the following areas:

  • Teachers
  • Additional adult support workers
  • Building services workers
  • Bus drivers and attendants
  • Food service workers
  • Grounds workers
  • Maintenance employees
  • Occupational therapists
  • Paraprofessionals
  • Physical therapists
  • School counselors
  • School nurses
  • School Psychologists
  • School Social Workers
  • Speech language pathologists

BCPS said the new starting salary for teachers begins at $58,500.  A $4,000 signing bonus is available for those who make a three-year commitment to teach at a designated high-need school or teach in a special education position. 

Interested applicants are asked to start their applications on the Baltimore County Public Schools website.  

First published on July 31, 2023 / 2:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

