Baltimore County Public Schools hosting job fair Tuesday and Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools announced it will host two job fairs this week.

The first fair will be held Tuesday, August 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Arbutus Middle School.

Another fair will be held Wedensday, August 2, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dundalk High School.

The fairs will offer opportunities in the following areas:

Teachers

Additional adult support workers

Building services workers

Bus drivers and attendants

Food service workers

Grounds workers

Maintenance employees

Occupational therapists

Paraprofessionals

Physical therapists

School counselors

School nurses

School Psychologists

School Social Workers

Speech language pathologists

BCPS said the new starting salary for teachers begins at $58,500. A $4,000 signing bonus is available for those who make a three-year commitment to teach at a designated high-need school or teach in a special education position.

Interested applicants are asked to start their applications on the Baltimore County Public Schools website.