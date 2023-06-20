Baltimore County Public Library offering summer meals for youth
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Public Library is offering free summer meals for youth through August.
The meals, which are provided by Baltimore County Public Schools and the USDA Summer Food Service Program, are available to teens 18 years old or younger.
Meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and must be eaten at the branch.
Meals will be available Monday through Friday, from June 20 to August 18.
Summer meal times by library branch location:
- Arbutus Branch: Noon
- Essex Branch: 12:30 p.m.
- Lansdowne Branch: 12:30 p.m.
- Loch Raven Branch: 12:30 p.m.
- North Point Branch: 12:30 p.m.
- Parkville Branch: Noon
- Randallstown Branch: Noon
- Reisterstown Branch: Noon
- Rosedale Branch: Noon
- White Marsh Branch: Noon
- Woodlawn Branch: 12:30 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.