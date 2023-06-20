Baltimore County Public Library offering summer meals for youth

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Public Library is offering free summer meals for youth through August.

We're proud to once again offer summer lunches at 11 of our branches, starting today and running through August 18. Meals must be eaten in the branches. Learn more: https://t.co/l5o8kgMnmO#summermeals #lunch #library #BaltimoreCounty pic.twitter.com/DLeawxaJxS — Baltimore County Public Library (@bcplinfo) June 20, 2023

The meals, which are provided by Baltimore County Public Schools and the USDA Summer Food Service Program, are available to teens 18 years old or younger.

Meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and must be eaten at the branch.

Meals will be available Monday through Friday, from June 20 to August 18.

Summer meal times by library branch location: