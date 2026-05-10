Baltimore County private school employee accused of stealing tens of thousands from school

An employee of St. Paul's Schools is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Baltimore County private schools over two years.

Melanie Wagner, 52, has been charged with a felony for stealing money from the school from July 20, 2023, through July 22, 2025, according to our media partner, The Baltimore Banner.

Wagner is an accounting associate at the school, according to the Banner.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to St. Paul's Schools for comment.

St. Paul's Schools is a private school located in Timonium, in Baltimore County, serving students from preschool through high school.