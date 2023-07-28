Baltimore County Police seek to help woman found in Essex return home

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department is looking to help a 77-year-old woman return to her home, according to authorities.

Dinn Lynn was found in Essex, Maryland, on Thursday evening, police said.

Officers would like to return Lynn to her residence but have been unable to verify her home address, according to authorities.

Anyone with information that can help Lynn return to her home should contact Baltimore County Police at 410-887-0220 or 410-307-2020.