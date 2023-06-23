Barricade situation in Timonium peacefully resolved, Baltimore County Police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police said a barricade situation in Timonium Friday morning has now been peacefully resolved.

Officers responded to 100 block of East Timonium Road for a reported barricade situation.

Motorists were asked to find an alternate route as police work to resolve the matter, and residents who live in the area were asked to stay inside.

#BCoPD has responded to a barricade situation in the 100 block of E. Timonium Rd. Motorists are being asked to find an alternate route as the Department works to resolve this matter. Traffic is being rerouted along E. Timonium Road between Greenmeadow Drive and Eastridge Road. pic.twitter.com/Vu9L5C0sGn — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 23, 2023

Police said traffic was rerouted along East Timonium Road between Greenmeadow Drive and Eastridge Road.

Motorists coming from Midridge and Hollowbrook Roads were not be able to access East Timonium Road.