Baltimore County Police investigating deadly shooting in Woodlawn

Baltimore County Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting early Sunday in Woodlawn.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of Whitehead Court, where they found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-887-4636.

Information provided to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

2 homicides within 3 miles in a week

This is the second homicide investigation within a week in the Gwynn Oak and Woodlawn area by the Baltimore County Police Department.

On Tuesday, July 7, a brother and sister -- ages 9 and 15 -- were found shot to death inside a home in the 6100 block of Talles Road.

Police identified the siblings as 9-year-old Steve Allen and 15-year-old Giovanna Marie, who attended Western High School.

Police said the children's parents called 911. Officers arrived and found the children were dead.

The two homicides are three miles apart from each other.