Baltimore County neighbors set to hold balloon release for siblings, 9 and 15, killed in Gwynn Oak shooting

The search continues for a suspect in the deadly shooting of two children, ages 9 and 15, earlier this week inside their Baltimore County home.

The Baltimore County Police Department identified the victims Friday as 9-year-old Steve Allen and 15-year-old Giovanna Myrie.

Police and neighbors in the community were shocked by Tuesday's shooting on the 6100 block of Talles Road in Gwynn Oak.

"I've seen a lot of things in my career, but this is horrific, it's tragic, and something that doesn't happen in this community," Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said in a news conference.

Orange balloon release

WJZ-TV has learned the 15-year-old girl was a student at Western High School, where an orange balloon release will be held to honor her memory Friday afternoon.

Fliers posted to social media say the gathering is scheduled for 3 p.m. outside the school on Falls Road.

The school also posted on social media, saying while it is not organizing or sponsoring the balloon release, it is offering mental health support for students and families impacted by the tragedy.

"In the meantime, please know that support is here for you. If you are struggling, please reach out — mental health professionals are available to help you through this difficult time," the post read in part.

Gwynn Oak shooting investigation

Baltimore County Police said the children's parents arrived home around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and discovered the boy and girl, ages 9 and 15, had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the siblings dead.

The chief said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident. He wasn't ready to share whether anyone else was in the home at the time.

"We are continuing to investigate this. I promise you that we will put every resource and every effort to try and solve this crime," said McCullough. "Never have I seen something like this before in this neighborhood."

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said that while preparing dinner Tuesday night, she heard someone screaming.

"I heard these horrific screams... I went to the window, and at that time, I saw a woman coming out -- bent over, coming from her house," she said.

The neighbor said she didn't know the family, but saw them often. She said they brought youthful energy to a neighborhood with older residents.

Other neighbors with Ring cameras nearby said they didn't pick up any unusual activity Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators are now reviewing evidence and pursuing leads, hoping to find the suspect soon.

Anyone with information is urged to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-3943 or 410-887-3700, or Metro Crimestoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.