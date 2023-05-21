Baltimore County police identify 30-year-old man killed in crash in Essex
BALTIMORE - A man died after he crashed into a guardrail Saturday night in Essex. according to Baltimore County police.
Police said 30-year-old Nicholas Helliwell was ejected from the car before he was taken to the hospital where he died.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. along Route 702 and I-695 when police said Helliwell, driving a Kia Forte, veered off the road and into the guardrail.
Anyone with information on the crash should call police at 410-307-2020.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.