Baltimore County police identify 30-year-old man killed in crash in Essex

By CBS Baltimore Staff



BALTIMORE - A man died after he crashed into a guardrail Saturday night in Essex. according to Baltimore County police.

Police said 30-year-old Nicholas Helliwell was ejected from the car before he was taken to the hospital where he died.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. along Route 702 and I-695 when police said Helliwell, driving a Kia Forte, veered off the road and into the guardrail.

Anyone with information on the crash should call police at 410-307-2020.




First published on May 21, 2023 / 5:39 PM



