Baltimore County Police give away anti-theft protection software as Hyundai thefts continue

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department provided free anti-theft software and steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners on Saturday.

The department collaborated with Thompson Hyundai and the Precinct 12 Community Police Alliance to host a one-day event providing Hyundai owners with anti-theft software upgrades.

Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough explains the importance of today’s event at Thompson Hyundai. There is still time to protect your Hyundai from theft. pic.twitter.com/FkYzyXa8TS — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 7, 2023

"If you have that recall on your car don't ignore it get in and get it done," Thompson Hyundai general manager Joe Lyons said.

There has been a sharp spike in the theft of Hyundai and Kia cars in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

That is because the cars lack some of the basic auto theft prevention technology included in most other vehicles, which has led cities across the U.S., including Baltimore, to sue the manufacturers for a steep increase in car thefts.

"It's kind of scary. You don't know where to park. Someone is always watching you," Martha Powell said. "So, I never go out by myself. I always try to take someone with me."

Steering wheel locks were provided to car owners, too.

The dealership helped dozens of people. There was no appointment required.

"I feel good about it," Hyundai owner Powell said. "They are trying to clean up whatever is wrong."

Lyons said that Hyundai continues to be proactive about the theft trend.

"We are doing everything we can as a dealership and the manufacturers are doing everything they can as well to prevent this," Lyons said.