Baltimore County Police charge one juvenile for making threats to Towson High School

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police Department detectives have charged a juvenile in making a series of threats that targeted Towson High School, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police announced Sunday that detectives assigned to the Towson Precinct and Criminal Investigations Bureau intend to file charges against a second juvenile suspect too.

That suspect is in North Carolina, police said.

"This is an extremely serious violation," interim Baltimore County Police Chief Dennis Delp said following the announcement. "It's something that can affect them for the rest of their lives and when these types of investigations occur the investigations involve local state and federal partners to make sure that we bring those individuals to justice."

Investigators believe the two suspects aimed to make it appear as though an uninvolved juvenile was responsible for their actions.

The school had received multiple threats in the span of a couple of weeks.

Parents and students said they felt as though they had been left in the dark when it came to hearing any updates on the investigations of those threats.

Despite the extra police presence at the school, some parents still did not feel comfortable sending their children to class.

Baltimore County County Executive Johnny Olszewski thanked the department for its work investigating the threats following the announcement.

"I'm extremely proud of work done by the Baltimore County Police Department in making these charges and getting to the bottom of the concerning situation at Towson High School," Olszewski said. "Any threat of violence is reprehensible, especially when targeted at a school community. Baltimore County will not tolerate these threats and has demonstrated that we will do whatever is necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of our children and educators."