Baltimore County police responding to barricade incident in Nottingham

Baltimore County police are urging Nottingham residents to avoid the area as they respond to a barricade incident Sunday.

Officers were called at 10:30 a.m. to Castlemill Circle for a report involving a person experiencing a crisis. They said in a statement that the situation is contained.

Trained crisis negotiators are engaging with the person, the statement read.

"Community members are advised to avoid the vicinity until the incident is safely resolved. There is no known threat to the community at this time," officials said.

Check back for the latest on this developing story.