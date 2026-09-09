Baltimore County parents frustrated by school bus problems during first weeks of class

Baltimore County parents say they are fed up with the public school district after several busing problems during the first week and a half of school.

WJZ has heard from several parents who say they are now concerned about their children's safety and frustrated with delays and other transportation issues.

Just days before the school year began, Baltimore County Public Schools said it was short 50 bus drivers. By the first day of school on Aug. 31, the district said every route was covered.

Parents are questioning why transportation problems weren't resolved before the school year began.

Ashley King said this is her son's first year riding the bus at Bear Creek Elementary School in Dundalk. Her fifth grader lives about a mile and a half from school but has been late to class several times because his bus arrives after the bell.

"They need to get to the bottom of it and not give answers like, 'Oh, it's just the beginning of the school year.' They're trying to figure it out. Like, that's not acceptable to me. Like, I need it to be figured out," King said. "I was like, wow, is this what we're going to have to deal with all year?"

King said two bus routes were combined Tuesday, leaving too many students on the bus and forcing some to stand.

Her son, Austin, also said his bus got lost Wednesday afternoon.

"And this is like our fourth bus driver, our fourth different one [this year]," Austin said. "And it was his first time and everybody was just causing chaos."

Meanwhile, in Parkton, the Gehlsen family said their kindergartener signed up for the bus months ago but still did not have a bus assignment by the first day of school. He was assigned a bus Tuesday.

"I don't know what cracks he slipped through. It was literally an existing bus route, he just literally needed to be added," Karen Gehlsen said.

The district had said it was short 50 bus drivers just days before the school year began. On the first day of school, Superintendent Dr. Bill Heiser told WJZ that every route had a driver.

"We're really looking great, in terms of transportation office did a really great job over the weekend in terms of making sure every route is covered," Heiser said on the first day of school.

Parents say having every route covered isn't enough. They expect the district to provide reliable and organized transportation from the start of the school year.

"We finally feel like we can get our routine going now, but it was frustrating and disappointing that from the get-go we couldn't have our routine," Gehlsen said.

In a statement, BCPS said it is working to fine-tune problems that surfaced at the beginning of the school year.

"At the start of a new school year for any district, there are always a few processes and systems to fine tune. Our staff works diligently to address any issues that arise, and we remain committed to providing safe and efficient transportation. It is also important to note that our routing changes as more students enroll, which may result in altered routes and updated bus assignments," the statement read in part.