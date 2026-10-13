Baltimore County paramedic sentenced to 25 years for spreading bodily fluids at work

A Baltimore County paramedic was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for purposefully spreading bodily fluids in the workplace, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.

In August, Christopher M. Carroll pleaded guilty to three counts of causing another to ingest bodily fluids in three separate work incidents. Carroll had worked at a county fire station and the fire department headquarters.

The state had asked for a 30-year sentence.

Carroll addressed the court earlier Tuesday, saying through tears that he was "truly sorry to everyone involved," our media partner, the Baltimore Banner, reported.

The 36-year-old Carroll was arrested in February and charged with 20 counts of knowingly and willfully causing another to ingest bodily fluid, plus three counts of malicious destruction of property. He was held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Disturbing details released in charging documents

Authorities said the investigation began in November 2025, stemming from allegations reported between September and December of that year.

Court records show Carroll was accused of masturbating and urinating on work equipment and on coworkers' personal belongings inside the Baltimore County Fire Station 2 in Pikesville and the Baltimore County Public Safety Building.

He allegedly put semen in a communal coffee creamer and onto his female supervisor's keyboard. He was also accused of urinating inside an ice machine at Station 2.

Prosecutors alleged he also put bodily fluids inside an ambulance and in food that was cooked at a firehouse.

Allegations went beyond the workplace

Police said Carroll was caught on surveillance video and had also filmed himself committing the acts, then posted the videos online.

In a court hearing earlier this year, prosecutors said Carroll's acts were not isolated to the firehouse and there may be other victims.

Prosecutors said he filmed himself urinating in a wall fragrance at a doctor's office and then plugging it back in. There was also an incident with his two children in view.

Carroll was suspended from the Baltimore County Fire Department pending the investigation.