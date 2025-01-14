Baltimore County schools superintendent unveils proposed $2.98 billion operating budget

BALTIMORE - Dr. Myrian Rogers, the superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, unveiled a proposed $2.98 billion operating budget on Tuesday.

The proposed budget is $126.4 million (6.5%) more than the current budget, aimed at addressing the growing needs of the district's 110,000 students and investing in the recruitment and retention of staff members.

"In less than two years, Team BCPS has demonstrated that resources invested in people with a clear plan executed with fidelity produces positive outcomes," Rogers said. "To continue our forward progress, reverse the trajectory of academic decline, and build a Team BCPS that we can all be proud of, we must continue to make strategic investments aligned with our priority areas. That intentional work will create the conditions for success and ensure that BCPS provides the greatest public education to every student."

In the budget, Rogers prioritizes these objectives for the 2025-26 school year:

Academic achievement

Infrastructure

Safety and climate

Highly effective teachers, leaders and staff.

The budget also focuses on the investment of these issues:

Pay raise for all BCPS staff.

Increasing the number of special education teachers, paraeducators, and additional adult assistants.

Preserving current class size staffing allocations across all grade levels.

Expanding full-day prekindergarten classes.

Prioritizing infrastructure efficiencies and maximizing cybersecurity.

Funding additional athletic trainers.

A budget is expected to be adopted by the Baltimore County Board of Education on Tuesday, February 25.

State budget concerns

In December, Superintendent Rogers said the state's budget -- and $2.7 billion deficit -- is a concern that will impact school resources, including salaries for staff.

"We want to keep going," Rogers said. "We want to fully implement year two of our three compensation packages for all staff, just so that they have that security so that they can continue to do their best work."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced his intention to support an education bill that will build on the blueprint for Maryland's future.