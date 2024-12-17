Baltimore County superintendent says state's budget deficit, district's bus safety citations are concerning

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers said during her mid-year update that the state's 2025 Fiscal Year budget shortfall and the district's bus safety citations are alarming.

Rogers provided an update Tuesday on the district's goals and preparation for Maryland's largest budget deficit in two decades.

$2.7 billion budget shortfall

Rogers says the upcoming state budget is an area of concern that will directly affect school resources, as well as the salaries of staff in Baltimore County schools.

In the 2025 fiscal year, Maryland faces a $2.7 billion budget shortfall, the largest in 20 years. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore recently announced his intention to support an education bill that will build on the blueprint for Maryland's future.

"We want to keep going," Rogers said. "We want to fully implement year two of our three compensation packages for all staff, just so that they have that security so that they can continue to do their best work."

School Bus Camera Safety Program

More than 7,300 citations have been issued since Baltimore County launched its School Bus Camera Safety Program.

Baltimore County school buses are now equipped with cameras inside and outside to capture video of drivers who fail to stop when a bus picks up or drops off students.

Anyone who violates the initiative will be under review for a $250 fine. The fines have collected $ 1.8 million, which pushes a strong message of safety in the county.

"The citation numbers are alarming," Rogers said. "Hundreds of motorists are passing by stopped school buses every week."

Reducing cellphone distractions in schools

Dr. Rogers and the Baltimore County Public School district are celebrating the progress of 17 schools that volunteered to take part in a pilot program to reduce cellphone distractions in schools.

"It looks and feels completely different, students are talking to each other, engaging with each other, they're engaging with the teachers," Rogers said.

Attendance improvements

Rogers said the district has had an improvement in attendance, but chronic absenteeism is an area of improvement.