Baltimore County man charged in deadly shooting of Virginia officer attended Franklin High School

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County man is in a Virginia jail after he was arrested for shooting multiple people and killing a police officer.

Police officer Christopher Wagner II was shot last Friday in the town of Wintergreen, Virginia, which is about 35 miles southwest of Charlottesville.

The shooting happened after an emergency call came into the Wintergreen Police Department about Barmak assaulting two other men at a home where they were all staying, state police said in a news release. After calling police, the two injured men, both 23, ran away.

Daniel Barmak, 23, lives in Towson, according to police.

WJZ learned Barmak attended high school at Franklin High School in Reisterstown.

Barmak is facing multiple charges including aggravated murder of a police officer.

Police said Wagner, 31, was the first to arrive and encountered Barmak in the woods.

During a struggle over Wagner's department-issued handgun, Barmak shot and killed the officer, police said. Barmak was also shot during the encounter.

Barmak was arrested not long after the incident and the gun he is accused of using was recovered near the scene.

He is being held without bail at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

"A nice young officer, a lot of potential, well-liked that loved serving the community there and it's really a tragic loss," said Dana Schrad, Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.

Officer Wagner is the first line of duty death in Wintergreen police history.

Barmak will remain in jail until his pre-trial hearing which is set for October 4.

As for Officer Wagner, a GoFundMe page was set up to support his family. As of Tuesday evening, more than $70,000 was raised.

His funeral is set for Monday, June 26.