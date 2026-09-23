Baltimore County man gets life sentence for killing McDonald's worker at drive-thru window

A Baltimore County man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for the 2022 murder of a McDonald's worker who was shot and killed at the drive-thru window.

In January, Ja'Quan Dontremique Green, 25, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Britrain Gray at the McDonald's on Route 3 in Gambrills.

"Today's sentence delivers justice for Britrain Gray and ensures that a dangerous offender is removed from our community," Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said. "This senseless violence stole a young man's life while he was working the overnight shift at the drive-thru window. Though nothing can undo this tragedy, I hope this sentence brings some measure of peace and closure to Britrain's family, many of whom endured seeing the horrific evidence of their brother gunned down while he was building Happy Meal boxes for kids."

Gray was shot shortly after 4:30 p.m. on May 13, 2022, while working at the McDonald's drive-thru. Officers responded and found Gray inside the restaurant's cash booth area suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Britrain Gray was shot shortly after 4:30 p.m. on May 13, 2022, while working at the McDonald's drive-thru. Photo by Britrain Gray's family

Investigators said surveillance footage showed a black sedan with no visible license plate and blacked-out windows drive around the exterior of the McDonald's. A short time later, someone parked the vehicle, walked up to the drive-thru window and fired three shots from a 9mm handgun at close range while Gray was working inside.

Police said the shooter was wearing a dark jacket with a fur-lined hood, boots with fur trim and distinctive gloves with writing on them.

Investigators said an analysis of Green's social media accounts showed that he drove a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle, wore clothing matching the suspect's clothing and was seen in videos holding a gun that matched the physical appearance of the weapon used in the shooting.

During the investigation, a search warrant executed at Green's home led to the recovery of what appeared to be similar boots, gloves and a jacket from the defendant's bedroom.

On July 7, 2022, Green was arrested on an unrelated criminal charge in Prince George's County, according to police. He was driving a black 2001 Cadillac Catera, a rare vehicle according to Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration records.

Green was also found in possession of a handgun. Investigators determined it was the handgun used in the McDonald's shooting, according to police.

Investigators said Green's Cadillac Catera also had a decal that matched one seen on the vehicle in the McDonald's surveillance footage.